K-9s honored in 14th annual memorial service in Palm Harbor

Seven new dogs were memorialized during the service.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Brave and dedicated K-9 service dogs in Pinellas County were honored during a memorial service Tuesday evening.

The 14th annual service was held at 4 p.m. at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. Seven new K-9s were memorialized during the ceremony.

Attending the service, included many police departments and sheriff's offices. This includes Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Fallen service dogs from both agencies were remembered during the service. The public was also invited to attend the moving ceremony where K-9 handlers and the agencies spoke about the impacts the canines made.

In addition to the seven new honorees, more than 75 dogs that are currently interred at the Memory Garden were remembered and reflected upon.

"Law enforcement dogs and their human handlers often share a bond that goes deeper than the typical relationship between a pets and an owner. It's a connection formed over months of rigorous training, countless hours spent in each other's company, and shared dangers," company President & CEO Keenan Knopke said in a statement. "We are extremely proud that we can offer this memorial service to the brave officers and loyal dogs who give so much to our community."