Kaden Evans was last seen at his home in Woodstock on April 30, 2021.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said a missing man may now be in danger. His parents said they received messages saying someone has him "tied up."

Kaden Evans was last seen at his home in Woodstock on April 30, 2021 and may now be in the Macon area, the sheriff's office said.

Evans is a White male with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm, they said.

The Sheriff’s office is requesting any information that could lead to his whereabouts.