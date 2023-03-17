Tampa to welcome 30,000 this July from historic Black fraternity with long tradition of perseverance, service

Founded at Indiana University in 1911 under strict Jim Crow rule, the fraternity celebrates 112 years of molding college-trained men.

TAMPA, Fla. — It will be a sea of crimson and cream across the Tampa Bay area this July, when approximately 30,000 members from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. descend upon Tampa for their 2023 conclave.



While they’ll handle fraternity business during the day and patronize the growing number of restaurants and tourist locations at night, they’ll also be celebrating 112 years of scholarship, service and perseverance born of adversity.

Founded at Indiana University in 1911 under strict Jim Crow rule, the fraternity established itself as an organization dedicated to supporting Black men pursuing higher education at a time when racial barriers often stood in their way.



According to the fraternity’s website, Indiana University barred Black students from living on campus and denied them access to university facilities.



“Most of them were working their way through school,” the fraternity’s online history reads. “The number of places where they might assemble was limited. Realizing that they had no part in the social life of the university and drawn together by common interests, they decided that a Greek-letter fraternity would do much to fill the missing link in their college existence.”



Today, the fraternity has more than 250,000 members worldwide with members at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Members of Black Greek Letter Organizations often stay involved well beyond their college years, with local chapters committing time and money to programs and events benefitting the Black community.



Prominent members of the organization – past and present – include NBA Legend Bill Russell, BET founder Robert Johnson and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller is also a member.

The fraternity’s 2023 conclave will take place in Tampa from July 18 through July 2023. According to Visit Tampa Bay, this visit is expected to have an economic impact of at least $15 million on the area. Already, there are 15,000 rooms booked.