Kathleen High School teacher arrested for role in student protest

The World History teacher and coach made posts on his personal social media account against the school's administration leaders.

LAKELAND, Fla — Among the many arrests made at Kathleen High School Monday after a student protest turned disruptive, the sheriff's office said a teacher who organized the demonstration was also taken into custody.

Tomaris Hill, 33, who is a World History and African American Studies teacher at Kathleen High School was arrested for his role in the protest against administrative leaders.

According to an affidavit, Hill has been working at the campus for three years. Often referred to as "Coach T," he is the school sponsor of a student club, "Generation of Gentlmen" where students are taught etiquette and life skills.

On Sept. 10, Hill was coordinating a school fundraiser for the club but was instructed by the school's principal, Daraford Jones, that he was violating Polk County School Board's fundraising policy, an arrest affidavit said.

Jones said Hill never responded to the email he sent him and the teacher never returned to Kathleen High School after being notified to cease and desist fundraising efforts.

Nearly two weeks ago, Hill posted a video to his personal Facebook account telling viewers that Principal Jones and his administration "treat kids like inmates," the affidavit said.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Hill continued to make public social media posts about Jones, however, since the day of the protest, his page has been made private.

One of the posts Hill made reads, "Mr. Jones we don't want you here at Kathleen. HELP OUR KIDS At Kathleen High School!!! They're crying out for your help and support of unfair treatment by this principal. This dude literally ruining these kids whole HS experience...Because he's 5'2 and has short man syndrome. MAN LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE AND LET THEM ENJOY LEARNING!!! It's school, not PRISON. Make sure y'all keep posting, sharing and speaking out. Y'all don't have to take this BS from that leprechaun."

Leading up to the demonstration at Kathleen High School's campus, Hill sent a text message to a group of members of Generation of Gentlemen and other students, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the text said, "Fellas we doing a protest tomorrow morning at 6:30. Right at the Kathleen sign. We'll have signs, speakers, and microphones. The goal is to block off traffic from getting into school to make the street backup. The news will be there as well. Spread the word. #StandUpSpeakOut."

On the day of the protest, authorities say Hill arrived at the school at around 6:30 a.m. driving a black Chevy truck and parked near the softball fields where he unloaded a portable speaker and microphone.

After being instructed that he could not protest on the school's campus, Hill left the area moving his post outside of the gates along West Memorial Boulevard. That's when he began speaking over the loudspeaker.

Officials say about 200 students gathered around Hill blocking the entrance and exit of the schools causing traffic to reroute. The school teacher then thanked the students for joining and began chanting, "Jones gotta go." The students then began taking the microphone and speaking, authorities say.

Once 7 a.m. rolled around, Hill was instructed to shut the protest down because school was starting and students should be in class. However, according to the affidavit, Hill made no effort to leave and further engaged with the students in the protest.

While Polk County deputies and school administrators were telling students to get to class, students began walking away from the campus as if they were leaving. Hill then instructed the students to get to class. The students, while still chanting "Jones gotta go," turned around and approached the main office and front doors.

The students met locked doors and instead "continued down the sidewalk, pushing the gates and jumping the fences (which are over six feet high), until they all ultimately found a way into the school," the affidavit report states.

Once they gained access into the school, students began taking off their shirts and punching lockers and windows, authorities say.

It took about 75 Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement officials to regain control and order of the school.

During the protest, 13 students were arrested and charged with disruption of a school function and resisting arrest without violence. Two more were arrested facing other charges. Administrative leaders at Kathleen High School believe Hill committed acts that tend to cause students to follow a course of conduct that resulted in their arrest.

Hill left the school at the time when law enforcement began gaining control of the students and their safety, however, he was arrested later at his home in Orange County Monday evening.