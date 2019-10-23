LAKELAND, Fla. — It’s been five days since a tornado ripped through Polk County, taking out part of Kathleen Middle School just north of Lakeland.

School was canceled for this week, but teachers are allowed back in Thursday morning; and the race is on to get 12 portable classrooms set up by Monday when students return to campus.

Stephanie Yocum, president of the Polk Education Association, expects the return to campus to be an emotional one for staff and students.

“The destruction out there, in some of that area looks horrific so you don’t know who’s coming to school with what personal circumstances now,” said Yocum.

That’s why there will be crisis teams in place to help those returning to campus cope with some of the emotional toll since a tornado ripped apart their community.

“I mean for the classrooms that were completely devastated, I cried just knowing how much money and effort goes into those classrooms,” said Yocum, who used to be a teacher for 10 years.

On top of getting thrust into a temporary unit and trying to make it a comfortable learning environment, insurance likely won’t cover the numerous personal items teachers have in their classrooms. Members of the Polk Education Association will be on campus Friday morning to help teachers make the transition.

Yocum added, “It may not be the most pleasant but they’ll make it work because teachers are amazing.”

