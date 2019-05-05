ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A kayaker died after their vessel capsized Saturday evening near the Gandy Bridge, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews were called about 5:34 p.m. to the area. Shortly afterward, a person's body was found in the water near where the kayak capsided.

There was no other information immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

