ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A kayaker died after their vessel capsized Saturday evening near the Gandy Bridge, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency crews were called about 5:34 p.m. to the area. Shortly afterward, a person's body was found in the water near where the kayak capsided.
There was no other information immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTSP.com for updates.
