WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — If you're heading out to kayak in Weeki Wachee park, there are some things you should know you can't take with you.

Beginning Jan. 1, Guest Services Inc., the park's kayaking concessionaire, began banning the following items:

Plastic bottles and cans

Plastic bags

Styrofoam

Paper bags

Napkins

Paper towels

The company said these items are still OK:

Storage containers

Thermos or real bottles

Lunch boxes and Igloo containers

Non alcoholic beverages and snacks are still okay to bring with you, but they most be placed in non-disposable containers.

