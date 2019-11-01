WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — If you're heading out to kayak in Weeki Wachee park, there are some things you should know you can't take with you.
Beginning Jan. 1, Guest Services Inc., the park's kayaking concessionaire, began banning the following items:
- Plastic bottles and cans
- Plastic bags
- Styrofoam
- Paper bags
- Napkins
- Paper towels
The company said these items are still OK:
- Storage containers
- Thermos or real bottles
- Lunch boxes and Igloo containers
Non alcoholic beverages and snacks are still okay to bring with you, but they most be placed in non-disposable containers.
