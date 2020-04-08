x
Vehicle crashes into building in Pinellas County

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
KENNETH CITY, Fla. — A vehicle has crashed into a building in southern Pinellas County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Kenneth City. Emergency crews were dispatched to 58th Street North near 42nd Terrace North.

Dispatchers confirmed the crash but did not immediately say whether anyone was hurt. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

