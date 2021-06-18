Kenny Chesney announces second make up date for 2020 tour in Tampa

The tour kicks off on April 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — Grab your boots and cowboy hat! Kenny Chesney has announced a second make up date for his 2020 tour.

'When the Sun Goes Down' on April 23, 2022, you'll find Kenny Chesney on stage at Raymond James Stadium for the first stop of the 'Hear and Now Tour'.

According to a Facebook post from Raymond James Stadium, a new lineup is going to be announced for the 2022 stop in Tampa.

Cheney's original 2020 'Chilaxification Tour' was supposed to feature groups including Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti and Spearhead. The 2020 and rescheduled 2021 shows were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now through TicketMaster. You can purchase them by clicking here.

If you purchased tickets for the original 2020 show, or the postponed 2021 show, your tickets will be honored. If the new 2022 date does not work for you, you have until July 17 to request a refund through TicketMaster.