'This is a vandal, not an artist': Longtime Key West graffiti vandal jailed

KEY WEST, Fla. — A long time Key West vandal was sentenced to 30 days in jail among other punishments following a deep investigation into graffiti vandalism, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Joseph Mims, 31, will do his time in the Monroe County jail along with 36 months probation, 200 hours of community service and will have to pay more than $2,500 in fines, court costs and restitution, per a news release.

Mims was arrested back in February 2020, the sheriff's office said, and was charged with 18 counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, two felony counts of criminal mischief six counts of burglary and one misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Deputies said Mims openly admitted to the vandalism and often boasted on social media about his crimes. According to Deputies, Mims even shared how he illegally entered Naval Air Station Key West property and vandalized one of their buildings in an Instagram post.

“I was happy to hear that this defendant will be forced to pay restitution and spend time behind bars for his crimes,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Defacing someone else’s property is a crime. This is a vandal, not an artist."

According to the news release, Mims would often spray paint the name "Cyne" and place "Cyne" stickers on public and private property.

Detectives were able to build a case by obtained a search warrant for Mims’ social media networks and reviewing more than 42,000 pages posted by Mims.