Police say someone was seen throwing one or more kittens from a moving car.

According to law enforcement, it happened just before 1 p.m. Monday near 82nd Avenue and 66th Street in Pinellas Park.

Officers responded and found a single dead kitten in the roadway.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call them at 727-369-7864.

