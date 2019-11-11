Police say someone was seen throwing one or more kittens from a moving car.
According to law enforcement, it happened just before 1 p.m. Monday near 82nd Avenue and 66th Street in Pinellas Park.
Officers responded and found a single dead kitten in the roadway.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call them at 727-369-7864.
