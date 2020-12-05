Clearwater firefighters save kitten that fell between two walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A kitten had to be rescued Monday after taking social distancing a little too seriously.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department Truck 45 B shift were called to a residence Monday afternoon after getting a call that a little kitten had crawled away from its mother and was stuck between two walls.
Lucky for that curious kitten, Clearwater Fire Rescue was on the job. They were able to get it out of the wall space.
Now, the kitten is back with its mother.
What other people are reading right now:
- Disturbance near Bahamas could strengthen into season's first tropical system
- Need a COVID-19 test in Hernando County? Here's your chance
- Report: Company behind flawed unemployment website says Florida got what it asked for
- A lack of social distancing closes Naples beaches 10 days after reopening
- Disney World not accepting ticket reservations before July 1
- NY investigating more cases of kids' illness possibly linked to COVID-19
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter