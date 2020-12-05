x
local

Clearwater firefighters save kitten that fell between two walls

It was a "purrfect" reunion.
Credit: Clearwater Fire and Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A kitten had to be rescued Monday after taking social distancing a little too seriously.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department Truck 45 B shift were called to a residence Monday afternoon after getting a call that a little kitten had crawled away from its mother and was stuck between two walls.

Lucky for that curious kitten, Clearwater Fire Rescue was on the job. They were able to get it out of the wall space.

Now, the kitten is back with its mother.

