Capt. Martin Meyers had been in intensive care since last month due to complications from the coronavirus.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo firefighter has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, 50-year-old Kokomo Fire Department Capt. Martin "Marty" Meyers died Thursday afternoon. He had been in intensive care since last month with complications from the virus.

The fire department announced Meyers' death on its Facebook page.

"It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the (line of duty death) of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers. Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department," the post read.

The local firefighters union held a prayer vigil and moment of silence for Meyers Wednesday after receiving news that his lungs were declining.

On Feb. 20, Local 396 President Andy Eshelman posted a plea for people to remain vigilant against COVID-19, noting how it had impacted firefighters in Kokomo.

"We’ve also had more cases in the (fire department) in the past month than we’ve had all last year. Please take this pandemic serious. These guys were healthy guys. These guys are your local hero’s that have been working along side all their other brothers and sisters in Kokomo since this has began. It’s not over folks," he wrote. "These firefighters love the job that they do and will continue to battle whatever comes our way but we as a community need to continue to battle to keep everyone healthy and safe."