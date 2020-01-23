DADE CITY, Fla. — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend that isn’t Gasparilla related, look no further than the Kumquat Festival and Kumquat Grower Open House in Dade City.

The Kumquat Grower Open House is going on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

If you’re heading to the Open House the top three best things to do there are: Take the Grove & Garden Tour, enjoy the live music while eating food and trying all the unique foods that kumquats are used to make.

Some of the foods we saw were kumquat salsa, BBQ sauce, honey, jam, jelly, marmalade, pie, ales and more!

If you’re planning on heading to the 2020 Annual Kumquat Festival, prepare for more than 400 vendors, a variety of activities for kids, a quilt show, a car and truck show, live music and more delicious food made with kumquats.

The top three best things to do there are: The car show, shopping all the unique vendors and tasting all the unique foods.

The festival runs from January 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s in downtown Dade City and free shuttles run from two satellite parking areas. One parking area is the Pasco County Fairgrounds on State Road 52 and the other is next to Jarrett Ford on US Hwy 301 Truck Route. The shuttle runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Festival organizers recommend people bring cash and leave their pets at home. They expect 35,000 people to come to the festival this year.

For anyone who doesn’t know what a kumquat is, it’s a small fruit that’s native to Southeast Asia that also grows in Florida.

