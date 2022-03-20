x
Lake Butler man on the run after deadly shooting, officials say

He fled the scene and is still on the run, considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.
Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting three people and killing one in Lake Butler on Saturday night. 

Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near Southwest 1st Terrace and Southwest 8th Lane. Three people were shot during the incident, officials said. One of the victims died from their injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a domestic violence situation, involving the accused shooter's significant other and two other people. 

The accused shooter has been identified by law enforcement as 56-year-old Anthony Lydell George. He fled the scene and is still on the run, considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. 

Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office
Officials continue to search for George. If you have any information about is whereabouts, please call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 386-496-2501.

Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office
Officials searching for Anthony Lydell George in connection to fatal triple shooting that happened on Saturday night.

