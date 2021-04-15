Lake City Councilman under fire on social media after video of heated exchange with police surfaces

The video has more than 6,000 views on YouTube, with many commenters appalled by the councilman's behavior.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City Councilman is facing criticism on social media after a video from a January traffic stop surfaced on YouTube that reportedly shows him becoming confrontational and hostile with police.

First Coast News has obtained bodycam footage of the incident from the Lake City Police Department. In the video, Councilman Jake Hill Jr. is pulled over for what appears to be a traffic stop on Jan. 17.

When the officer asks for Hill's driver's license he replies:

"I ain't got one... no I ain't got no driver's license."

The officer is heard asking if he does not have one because it's suspended and Hill replies, "no, I don't have no driver's license, I'm just driving..."

"Do you have any identification?" the officer follows up.

"No," the councilman replies.

"Do you have an ID card?" asked the officer.

"No, I sure don't," Hill says.

"Do you know that's a misdemeanor?"

"Give me a ticket then," the councilman answers.

Hill is then asked to step out of the vehicle and give some information to the officer. When the officer ran his name on a police computer, Hill's name came up as reportedly having a driver's license.

The situation turns confrontational when the officer questions why Hill is being so hostile towards him.

"Why ya'll been arresting people all f******* weekend? That's why I'm being like this," he's heard saying.

Hill was given a $114 citation for an improper display of a license plate. Towards the end of the video, one of the responding officers is heard saying that he pushed Hill at some point during the traffic stop

The video has over 6,000 views on YouTube and people commenting are not happy with the Councilman's behavior.

"This is the hostility that makes martyrs out of thugs," commented Dio Vindice. "He needs to be forced to step down immediately. He’s dangerous and a disgrace to Lake City."

"He lied and said he didn't have a driver's license," commented Elaine Gray. "He's a councilman for Lake City Fl behaving like that. What a piece of work!"

First Coast News tried to reach out to Councilman Jake Hill Jr. at the phone number listed on the Lake City website, but a clerk told us he no longer keeps office hours at City Hall. We tried to reach him on his cell but his voicemail was full. We have sent him an email and are waiting to hear back.