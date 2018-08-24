Lake Hernando Beach reopened to swimmers Friday, two days after an alligator dragged a homeless woman underwater.

She managed to escape and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed two gators after the attack.

Officials believe one of them was responsible for the incident.

