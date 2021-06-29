x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lake Wales

Police: Man arrested for Father's Day murder

Authorities say, Tex Gifford, 40, was arrested Tuesday in Winter Haven.
Credit: Lake Wales Police Department

LAKE WALES, Fla — Lake Wales police say they've arrested the man who was wanted for shooting and killing another man on Father's Day.

Authorities say, Tex Gifford, 40, was arrested on Tuesday in Winter Haven. Police issued an arrest warrant for him last week.

According to police, officers responded on Father's Day to the area of  Dr. J.A. Wilshire Avenue. They say a large group of people were gathered near the intersection in the parking lot of a vacant and run-down building.

RELATED: 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murdering man on Father's Day, police say

A man later identified as 42-year-old Bruce Spry of Bradenton was found dead. He had been shot at least six times, according to police. 

During the investigation, police discovered Gifford and Spry got into an argument earlier in the evening. Gifford left the location but then came back within the hour and fired shots at Spry, police say.

Police say another man, a 28-year-old from Lake Wales, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police believe that his injuries were unintentional; he was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Gifford now faces first-degree murder charges.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter