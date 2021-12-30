3 evacuated after Lakeland apartment building catches fire

The tenants were given CPR and taken to a local hospital.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are working to find out what caused a fire to break out early Thursday morning at a Lakeland apartment complex.

Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a call of a building fire at Lakewood Terrace Apartments on 14th Street.

Crews say they arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. According to the Lakeland Fire Department, officers from the Lakeland Police Department extinguished the fire before crews arrived.

Firefighters ventilated the apartment, which they say sustained "moderate fire damage."

Three tenants were evacuated, given CPR and taken to a local hospital. A lieutenant and two officers from the Lakeland Police Department were also transported for monitoring. There is no word on their status at this time.

No firefighter injuries were reported.