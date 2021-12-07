Lakeland commissioners approve body-worn cameras for officers

The city will spend $9.3 million on body cameras and other technology upgrades for police.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city commissioners on Monday approved the purchase of body-worn cameras and other technological upgrades for police officers.

It's a decision that's been in the making for more than a year. The Lakeland City Commission started more seriously exploring the idea of investing in body cameras following the death of George Floyd and after hearing requests from the community.

In a 7-0 vote, commissioners agreed the city would pay $9.3 million over 10 years for 250 cameras as well as other pieces of equipment. That would amount to $938,000 a year, according to commissioners.

The decade-long contract is with Axon Enterprises, and it includes much more than cameras.

The Lakeland Police Department will also receive 250 tasers, 165 in-car camera systems, 10 virtual reality training headsets and three interview room camera systems.

According to a memorandum from the city attorney's office to the Lakeland mayor and city commission, the body-worn cameras will be synced with the tasers.