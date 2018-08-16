A 6-year-old Lakeland boy who was in a coma after a truck he was riding in rear-ended a bus in January 2017 has died.

Our partners at the Ledger reported John Clifton Skipper died last week at Good Shepherd Hospital Hospice House in Lakeland.

John was one of seven people injured Jan. 11, 2017, when the Toyota truck driven by his father, Jaron Skipper, ran into the back of a Citrus Connection bus in Winter Haven.

Jaron Skipper is serving a 25-year prison sentence for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing the crash.

The funeral for John will be held Thursday.

For more, read the Ledger's report.

