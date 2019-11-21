LAKELAND, Fla. — “Access Church you are the most amazing, generous church I’ve ever met. I mean you’re unbelievable in the way that you love other people and your generosity proves it.”

That is the message that Pastor Jason Burns shared with his congregation at Access Church after their donations were used to pay off $1,620,799.58 in deferred medical debt for people in Lakeland.

In a Facebook video that’s been shared thousands of times, the announcement is met with an eruption of applause.

When looking for a cause, staying local was key, and when the church learned that those who lived in households with income less than half of the federal poverty line were experiencing the burden of more than $3 million in medical debt, they acted.

“We just think that being generous is the best way to live. We’re always looking for ways to meet needs and we found out the information about the debt issues in our city and wanted to do something practical to help. Jesus said the most important thing a Christian can do is loving God and also loving our neighbors. This is a practical way for us to love our neighbors,” Burns said.

The $1.62 million donation helped pay off more than half of the $3 million in the medical debt, alleviating that responsibility for 1,315 people who live in the area.

“They’re making such little amounts of money that this debt has to be crippling and it’s just sitting on their credit report,” Burns said. “So we asked, what can we do about it?”

Access Church partnered with an organization who was able to pinpoint people in Lakeland in extreme need of medical debt relief and then bought large amounts of debt in bulk eliminating the debt “immediately.”

“The goal is to provide financial relief to families in our community to help give them a fresh start,” the church said on Facebook.

Families received letters in the mail this week to let them know the good news, no strings attached.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter