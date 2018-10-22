BARTOW, Fla. – Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn is due in court this afternoon.

A judge ordered Dunn be held without bond over the weekend. The investigation took more than two weeks and ended in a second-degree murder charge against Dunn.

A key piece of evidence in the case is surveillance video from inside Dunn's gun store Vets Army Navy Surplus Store at 819 N. Florida Ave.

Cameras show Dunn shooting and killing Cristobal Lopez, a man police say tried to steal a hatchet from the store on Oct. 3.

In newly-released documents, the investigating officer says the victim never made any threats and was holding the blade of the hatchet in his palm. Police say Dunn admitted to shooting the man twice because he was stealing the hatchet.

State Attorney Brian Haas said Dunn is not protected under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

It's unclear what's going to happen to Dunn’s commission seat. That decision could be left up to his fellow commissioners or the governor, who has the power to suspend a public official who breaks the law.

In Florida, a person convicted of second-degree murder could get up to life in prison or life on probation, along with a fine of up to $10,000. When a weapon is involved, as was in this case, there’s a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

Dunn is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. today.

