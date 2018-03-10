Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn shot and killed a man at a military surplus store he owns in Lakeland, according to police.
It happened 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vets Army & Navy Surplus on North Florida Avenue.
Lakeland police say three store employees were in the store when the shooting happened.
Investigators say some sort of disturbance happened before Dunn fired a gun.
The deceased man has not been identified.
Dunn was not hurt.
The business has been in Lakeland since 1958. It sells firearms, military surplus and public safety supplies.
This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
