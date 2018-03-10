Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn shot and killed a man at a military surplus store he owns in Lakeland, according to police.

It happened 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vets Army & Navy Surplus on North Florida Avenue.

Lakeland police say three store employees were in the store when the shooting happened.

Investigators say some sort of disturbance happened before Dunn fired a gun.

#UPDATE: @LakelandPD says man shot, killed by Mike Dunn, the owner of Vets Army Navy Surplus who is also a Lakeland city commissioner. Unclear what unfolded that lead up to the shooting. @10NewsWTSP — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) October 3, 2018

The deceased man has not been identified.

Dunn was not hurt.

The business has been in Lakeland since 1958. It sells firearms, military surplus and public safety supplies.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP