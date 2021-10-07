Lakeland firefighter returning to work after long cancer battle

He also fought COVID-19 with a weakened immune system and wasn't sure this day would ever come.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Tomorrow is a major milestone in Lakeland.

It marks the day a beloved first responder comes back to work after a lengthy cancer battle.

Firefighter/Paramedic Clay Geiger was diagnosed last year with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and spent 16 months battling it. That included several rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.

He'll make his triumphant return to work Friday at the Lakeland Fire Department.

"I wasn't sure this day would ever get here, but I couldn't be more excited for my return," Geiger wrote in a statement. "It was a long journey, and I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the continued support of my family and work-family."

He was only 30 when he was diagnosed with a specific and rare form of Non-Hodgkin's called Natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTL).

The Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida referred him to Moffitt Cancer Center for six months of intensive treatments.

And it wasn't his only fight. In the midst of several treatments, firefighters say Geiger tested positive for COVID-19 last Christmas.

"I thought that was it; I had no immunity. Cancer and treatments significantly weaken your immune system," Geiger explained in a statement.

But, he pushed through.

He's not officially in remission yet. There are still years of PET scans and doctor's appointments ahead. But, this local hero is ready to get back to helping others.

"We are very excited to have Clay return to work following a very courageous battle with cancer. He has kept a positive attitude and demonstrated tremendous courage and determination throughout his treatment," Fire Chief Doug Riley wrote. "His return is a monumental win for the department and the citizens we have the privilege of serving every day."

For firefighters, cancer is the leading cause of death. Research has shown they have a higher risk than the rest of the population.