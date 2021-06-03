Lakeland paramedic receives first responder of the year award

Fire officials say paramedic Derek McBrayer received the award for his heroic efforts last year.

LAKELAND, Fla — A local paramedic last Saturday received an award naming him the first responder of the year after saving a woman from drowning in a car that had crashed into a lake.

Lakeland Fire Department says paramedic Derek McBrayer received the Florida Elks Association First Responder of the Year award for his heroic efforts on August 19, 2020.

On that day, McBrayer, along with other first responders, were sent to a crash that happened on Brunnell Parkway. A car had crashed into Lake Bonnet, fire officials say. The car was upside down and the driver was trapped inside.

McBrayer sprung into action and got into the lake in order to reach the driver, the fire department says. He dove underwater and used a SCUBA tank to give the driver some much-needed oxygen.

After freeing the driver from the seatbelt they were entangled in, the fire department says McBrayer brought the driver to shore where they received medical attention.

In a statement, McBrayer said he was, "humbled and honored to be receiving recognition for an award that is also deserving of so many others."