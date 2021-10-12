Lakeland gearing up for 41st annual Lake Morton Swan Roundup

Parks & Recreations employees will carefully gather the swans for their annual veterinary check-up.

LAKELAND, Fla — It's that time of the year again when the swans in Lake Morton are captured for an annual veterinary check-up.

The 41st annual Swan Roundup is set for 7 a.m. on Oct. 19. The Lakeland Parks Division will be on the lake gathering the swans to head to My Pet's Animal Hospital the following day.

The annual roundup that began in 1980 gives the city a chance to monitor the swan's health and vitality of Lakeland's swan population.

Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom gifted the original swans of Lake Morton back in 1957. Since then, the population has become quite abundant. The birds were first cared for by veterinarian "Swanvet" W.G. Gardner, Dr. Patricial Mattson. Since then, My Pet's Animal Hospital has provided its expertise for Lakeland's swan flock, the city of Lakeland says.