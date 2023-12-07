Woman convicted of killing Lakeland lottery winner wants another new trial

Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore was convicted in 2012 for the murder of Abraham Shakespeare, a father who won a $30 million jackpot.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman convicted in 2012 for killing a lottery winner from Lakeland was back in court on Wednesday.

Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore is asking for a new trial -- again.

A jury found her guilty of the 2009 shooting death of Abraham Shakespeare, a father from Lakeland, who won a $30 million jackpot. Moore befriended and stole money from Shakespeare before his body was found buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of a home Moore bought.

"This system is corrupt," Moore said during the evidentiary hearing.

Already, Florida appeals courts upheld her conviction in 2015 and 2019. This time, calling her own continuing claims of innocence “confusing, conclusory and vague.”

The alleged new piece of evidence discussed in court was a private recording done by Moore. Her defense argues Moore's former representation ignored the recording during the discovery of her trial.

The now 50-year-old and her defense team reportedly have Shakespeare's former girlfriend Antoinette Andrews allege the real killer is a drug dealer who paid off investigators to pursue Moore as a suspect.

"She listed the names to me," Moore told her defense team during questioning.

However, there is no opportunity for a testimony of this from Andrews because she had passed away. It's also one of the several people Moore had accused of killing Shakespeare in total.

The state argues the allegations are hearsay, telling Judge Michelle Sisco there are several problems with using the private recording as evidence.

"There's no way to judge the voracity or the truth or what she's saying in this recording," Assistant State Attorney Ronald Gale told the judge.

The judge allowed the tape to be entered in as evidence but it is not being offered as a truth of the matter, but only in certain of what Christopher Boldt did or did not do with the discovery. Boldt also testified during the hearing.

The judge will now decide whether to grant the motion for a new trial.

Last year, Florida lawmakers passed a new law aimed to protect lottery winners. Right now, there is a 90-day exemption that protects the names of certain lottery winners and it also allows them to waive the exemption.