Motorcyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Lakeland, police searching for car involved

The car's driver side door will be heavily damaged and missing door class, Lakeland police said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Editor's note: The photo above was provided by Lakeland Police as a reference to the car officers are looking for and is not a photo of the actual car.

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Sunday morning after a hit and run crash, according to police.

Lakeland officers say just after 11 a.m. a motorcycle was driving northbound on State Road 33 approaching the westbound ramp of Interstate 4. As the motorcyclist approached the intersection, a gray/blue sedan was driving westbound on the off-ramp of I-4.

According to police, the car rolled through a stop sign and tried to turn left on State Road 33 -- in the path of the motorcycle. Officers say the motorcyclist applied the brakes but began to skid.

Police say the motorcyclist laid the motorcycle down on its left side and began to slide before hitting the driver's side of the car. The car stopped for a moment before driving away on the westbound on-ramp of I-4 and onto I-4, according to officers.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and has serious injuries.

Officers say the driver of the car is a man with a medium complexion. They believe he is driving a gray/blue 2007-2010 Hyundai Elantra. The driver's side door will be heavily damaged and is missing door glass, police said.

If anyone has information on the car or have any evidence that could help the investigation, contact Investigator Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net or by calling 863-834-2553 or 863-600-6464.

If you'd like to stay anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS from your cell phone, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

What other people are reading right now:

