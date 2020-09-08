Lakeland Police find 2 dead in home during welfare check

It is very early in the investigation, and detectives are actively working to gather information.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police are investigating the death of two people in a home.

According to the police department, officers were following up on a welfare check request at the home near the 1500 block of West Highland Street in Lakeland.

When they arrived, officers found two adults dead inside the residence.

It is very early in the investigation, and detectives are actively working to gather information from witnesses in the area. If anyone has any information related to this case, please call 863.834.6966.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

