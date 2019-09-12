LAKELAND, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Lakeland Police Officer Ken Foley, who died after suffering a medical episode last week in his patrol car.
He was only 57.
Foley was described as a devoted husband and loving father to two daughters. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 10 at First Baptist Church at The Mall -- with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Officer Foley will be buried at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Foley was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for the Lakeland Police Department for 29 years. To share memories or send flowers to his family, click here.
