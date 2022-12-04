Lakeland receives $500k grant to expand red-light sensor program

FDOT awards Lakeland a grant to install and operate an additional 21 red light sensors. The artificial intelligence sensors help reduce intersection collisions.

LAKELAND, Fla — We've all seen a car run a red light. Sometimes it's more than a close call and results in serious injury. The city of Lakeland has been working with the Florida Department of Transportation to reduce the number of collisions that happen at busy intersections.

How, you might ask? With artificial intelligence sensors. It's through the intersection collision avoidance safety program, iCASP for short.

The devices use sensors to detect if an approaching car is traveling at a speed too fast to brake for the red light. It then makes a split-second decision to keep all intersection lights red for up to an additional four seconds. This prevents other vehicles from getting a green light to cross the intersection, reducing the opportunity for wrecks.

The city of Lakeland currently has iCASP sensors at four intersections.

South Florida Avenue at Beacon Road

West Memorial Boulevard at Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard

East Memorial Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue

U.S. 98 South and North Crystal Lake Road

Through a $500,000 grant recently awarded by FDOT, the city will be able to purchase and install an additional 21 intersection sensors. The city will be allocating an extra $225,000 of city dollars toward the project.

"If it’s helping save lives and avoiding collisions, then we'll call it successful," said Kevin Cook, the city of Lakeland's director of communications.

The city says it's hard to measure if they're preventing crashes that didn't happen. But at the intersection of West Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, they've got the data to back the sensor effectiveness.

“What I can tell you is that on March 4th, 45 eastbound vehicles ran the red light (almost 2 per hour) at Memorial Boulevard and MLK Avenue and we didn’t have a single red-light running crash there," said Jeff Weatherford, the manager of traffic operations for the city of Lakeland.

Weatherford said they are the only ones using this technology in the state. FDOT said it is looking at this program for the potential of implementing it elsewhere in the state.

"From what I could uncover, this is a trailblazing new technology statewide and is a one-of-a-kind innovation," FDOT district one sent in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

The program has been years in the making, Weatherford explained. The concept and lab testing began in Fall 2020. In December of 2020, the city received permission to implement the program from FDOT. Field installation of the sensors began in 2021. Field testing without full activation began in February 2021. The program was fully-activated on June 14, 2021.

The city will meet with FDOT to determine which additional 21 intersections will receive the iCASP sensors. They'll be installed by the end of the year.

For people gunning through red lights, in Lakeland, just because you avoid a wreck doesn't mean you avoid a ticket. Intersections have red-light cameras. If a traffic violation is captured, you'll get a ticket in the mail.