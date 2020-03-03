LAKELAND, Fla — It’s big – and growing fast.
A 240-acre wildfire is burning in an old phosphate pit in Lakeland. The flames spread 90 acres in just about an hour, according to a series of tweets from the Florida Forest Service, and the remote location is making it difficult for firefighters to reach them.
County Road 630 is closed because of thick smoke in the area, but FFS says no homes or buildings are being threatened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED: Firefighters put out brush fire in Tampa
RELATED: 2 firefighters hurt in big Southwest Florida brush fire
What other people are reading right now:
- Another person in Florida tests 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus
- At least 19 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee
- NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as virus concern grows
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- Super Tuesday 2020: What you need to know
- #MeToo movement reshaped Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan'
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter