Lakewood Fire Department reminding residents to 'be safe out there' after saving dog stuck on ice

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — "Be safe out there."
That's the message that members of the Lakewood Fire Department want residents to remember after a scary encounter in which a dog ended up stuck on icy waters.
According to the department's Facebook account, the incident happened Thursday afternoon near the Emerald Necklace Marina.
"A short while ago A-Shift conducted an ice rescue near the Emerald Necklace Marina, saving a dog who wandered onto the ice and was unable to make it back to shore," the Facebook post said.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter
The dog, who is named Chewbacca, was safely pulled to shore and is now at home with family. The situation, Lakewood officials say, is a great reminder of the precautions to take around icy waters.
"A friendly reminder that ice on the river can quickly become dangerous. Be safe out there," the post continued.
Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app today: Android, Apple.
MORE MAJOR HEADLINES FROM AROUND NORTHEAST OHIO:
RELATED: Ohio politicians, groups react to US Supreme Court blocking President Biden's vaccine mandate
RELATED: Which at-home COVID tests you should throw out right now, US Supreme Court blocks COVID vaccine mandate for businesses: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
RELATED: North Olmsted officer injured after suspect attempted to lunge, steal officer's service weapon
Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story.