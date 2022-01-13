x
Lakewood Fire Department reminding residents to 'be safe out there' after saving dog stuck on ice

"A friendly reminder that ice on the river can quickly become dangerous," the department said in a Facebook post.
Credit: Lakewood Fire Department
Lakewood Fire Department crews assist a dog off the ice Thursday afternoon.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — "Be safe out there." 

That's the message that members of the Lakewood Fire Department want residents to remember after a scary encounter in which a dog ended up stuck on icy waters. 

According to the department's Facebook account, the incident happened Thursday afternoon near the Emerald Necklace Marina. 

"A short while ago A-Shift conducted an ice rescue near the Emerald Necklace Marina, saving a dog who wandered onto the ice and was unable to make it back to shore," the Facebook post said. 

The dog, who is named Chewbacca, was safely pulled to shore and is now at home with family. The situation, Lakewood officials say, is a great reminder of the precautions to take around icy waters. 

"A friendly reminder that ice on the river can quickly become dangerous. Be safe out there," the post continued. 

