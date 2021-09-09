Thousands of flags on display in Lakewood Ranch honor lives lost on 9/11

The community is hosting a Day of Remembrance on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Thousands of American flags lined up on the grass on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch remind us just how many lives were lost on one of the darkest days in our nation's history.

In the breathtaking display, each flag represents one life lost in the 9/11 attacks. The setup spans the entire block and features nearly 3,000 American flags.

The flags were set up as a precursor to Lakewood Ranch's 9/11 20th Anniversary Day of Remembrance taking place at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The event will begin with a moment of silence followed by speakers and tribute performances. Then the community is welcome to pay their respects by signing a special remembrance cube monument at 9:30 a.m.

The monument, which went up on Sep. 2, was designed by Fawley Bryant and constructed by Willis Smith. It's located under the breezeway adjacent to the Lakewood Ranch Information Center at 8131 Lakewood Main St.