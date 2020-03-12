x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Land O' Lakes woman wins $2 million dollars from scratch-off ticket

She bought her winning ticket from the Sunoco on State Road 54 in Lutz.
Credit: AP
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The luck of the draw was on a Land O' Lakes woman's side. Stephanie Potts, 48, won a $2 million top prize from the new, '100X THE CASH Scratch-Off' game. 

She bought her winning ticket from the Sunoco on State Road 54 in Lutz and chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00. 

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in September and features ten top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50, but the odds of taking the top prize are about 1-in-4 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Potts chose to claim her prize using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office. If you get lucky enough to win a big prize, the Florida Lottery lists several secure ways you can claim it on its website.

Related Articles

 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter