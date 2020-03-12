Land O' Lakes woman wins $2 million dollars from scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The luck of the draw was on a Land O' Lakes woman's side. Stephanie Potts, 48, won a $2 million top prize from the new, '100X THE CASH Scratch-Off' game.
She bought her winning ticket from the Sunoco on State Road 54 in Lutz and chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.
The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in September and features ten top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50, but the odds of taking the top prize are about 1-in-4 million, according to the Florida Lottery.
Potts chose to claim her prize using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office. If you get lucky enough to win a big prize, the Florida Lottery lists several secure ways you can claim it on its website.
