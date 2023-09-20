Land swap deal could save Tampa's historic Jackson House

The land swap deal still needs approval by the Tampa City Council and was slated to appear on the agenda at their next meeting.

TAMPA, Fla. — A part of Tampa’s Black history is a major step closer to being saved – and maybe it's just in time.

The Jackson House in downtown Tampa took a major step toward preservation this week thanks to a proposed land-swap deal between Tampa and one of its biggest private property owners.

The condemned boarding house looks like it’s on its last legs but could finally have some new life breathed into it thanks to an important agreement reached between the city of Tampa and 717 Parking, which owns the property behind the Jackson House.

For years, the Jackson House has been falling into disrepair, but preservationists have been working hard to save the 24-room boarding house, which had been visited by Black travelers during segregation.

People like Martin Luther King Jr., James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and others are said to have visited the property.

But over the past two years, hopes of renovating the house and turning it into a Black museum had been stalled because part of the adjacent property, which is owned by 717 Parking, is needed for that plan to move forward with permitting.

Now, it looks like the city of Tampa has agreed to a land swap deal with 717, offering it a parcel at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Twiggs Street in exchange.

“It’s very important that we preserve our history for generations to come,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “And the Jackson House is an example of that. Too often these things take much longer than I would like them to take, but at least we are seeing progress.”

Over the past few years, the University of South Florida has mapped the inside of the house. Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his wife had also donated $1 million to help preserve the historic building.

Two months ago, the Jackson House received a historical marker that sits in front of the structure along East Zack Street.

In a statement, the owners of 717 called this a win-win solution.

“The Accardi Family and 717 Parking have been and remain in support of the Jackson House Foundation and the restoration of the historical building,” 717 Parking President Jason Accardi said in the statement. “Our team along with representatives and architects for the Jackson House, in conjunction with the City of Tampa, have worked diligently to identify the most efficient options for the future restoration and re-development of the Jackson House and we are happy we have achieved a mutually auspicious outcome for all parties.”

Accardi went on to say there had been ongoing discussions supporting the Jackson House for more than a decade.

“We have always been a supportive neighbor to the Jackson House and have maintained a positive relationship with the Robinson family, Dr. Collins, and the entire Jackson House Foundation throughout our time as the adjacent property owner,” Accardi said.

The land swap deal still needs approval by the Tampa City Council and was slated to appear on the agenda at their next meeting, but that was pulled at the last minute to work out some final details when it comes to a title issue.