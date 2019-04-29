A large fire is burning at a propane warehouse in Highlands County. Dark smoke is billowing into the air from the scene near Twitty Road and U.S. Highway 27, which has been shut down in the area.

One injury has been reported at Krosan Crisplant.

Some people have been evacuated to a temporary shelter at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center on George Boulevard in Sebring. Firefighters are urging everyone else to stay away.

People have been evacuated from a one-mile radius.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. Emergency officials say there are no immediate reports of injuries.

