LARGO, Fla. — It was a special birthday for one 6-year-old Largo girl.

Caelum Bledsoe’s family moved to the area from Tennessee four years ago and don’t have the rest of their family around. Her family invited her classmates to her birthday party Sunday but say only one showed up.

That’s when her grandmother took to social media to invite the community.

And her community did not disappoint.

People showed up and helped make her day great. The family told people not to bring gifts but so many people brought them anyway they said they'd be donating them.

There was no shortage of fun or new friends at the party. Largo police and Largo firefighters even joined in on the celebration.

The family said they are so thankful for all the support their community showed for Caelum.

