Deputies: Largo man arrested for child pornography

Detectives say they discovered multiple electronic devices that contained hundreds of images of child pornography inside the man's home.

LARGO, Fla. — A Largo man is behind bars for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives were first tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They say the center told authorities an email address had been uploading child porn.

Investigators then received a similar tip about the same email address from the Clearwater Police Department.

Detectives say through "various investigative techniques," authorities were able to identify Thomas Coffin Jr., 38, as the person who was uploading the images.

After receiving a search warrant for Coffin's home, detectives say they discovered multiple electronic devices that contained hundreds of images of child pornography.