A Largo man drowned on Gandy Beach in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

A woman who was walking her dog about 7:08 p.m. Wednesday saw the body of the 58-year-old man about 30 yards from the shore. When she called out to the man, she got no response, so she waded out to him.

She and her husband pulled the man from the water and called 911. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP