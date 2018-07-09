A new charge has been filed against the Largo mom accused of killing her toddler.

Charisse Stinson is now charged with providing false information to a law enforcement agency during an investigation.

Police say she lied about 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau's disappearance, which sparked an Amber Alert.

Stinson is already in the Pinellas County Jail -- charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

She is scheduled to appear in court early Friday afternoon with regard to the newest charge.

Stinson made her first court appearance Wednesday on the murder and child abuse charges.

The judge gave her a half a million dollar bond for the child abuse count, but she won't get out. That's because she's being held without bond on the murder charge.

Asked if she understood the charges, Stinson said yes and asked for a public defender.

