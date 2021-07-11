1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Largo

Police say it began when an armed man showed up to his ex-girlfriend's house.

LARGO, Fla. — Largo police say a man is recovering at the hospital after he was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

It began as a domestic disturbance call just before 10 p.m. in the area of 144th Lane North in Largo.

It was reported that a man was at his ex-girlfriend's house, damaging her vehicle in an altercation with neighbors, according to the department. While on their way to the scene, officers say they were warned that the man was possibly armed and that a witness heard a gunshot.

When they arrived, police say they made contact with the man, who was armed with a rifle. According to the report, three officers engaged in an officer-involved shooting as a result of the "armed encounter."

Police say the man who was shot is being treated at a local hospital for what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No officers or witnesses were injured in the incident.

Two Largo police officers were also involved in a crash while responding to this incident. They were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.