Largo police unveil all-electric motorcycles

Largo police officers are easing up on the gas as the department revealed a pair of all-electric motorcycles.
The two stylish bikes were unveiled Tuesday and will join the city's growing alternative-fuel fleet, according to City of Largo officials. They say the motorcycles will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.
Largo says the bikes are part of the city's commitment to have 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
The city also plans on having an all-electric fleet by 2030.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
- Central Avenue’s stories: How George Floyd’s death conjures memories of 1967, 2014 deaths of unarmed Black men in Tampa
- Hiring teens is a great asset to one local business
- Tiger seen wandering neighborhood is thriving at new sanctuary home
- Flesh-eating 'black fungus' killing off patients who survived COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter