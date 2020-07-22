Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Largo

LARGO, Fla. —
Largo police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to the St. Pete Auto Auction around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after getting reports about a woman with a gun in the parking lot. When officers arrived, police said they were fired at and at least one police cruiser was hit by gunfire.
According to police, the woman ran southbound on a frontage road and officers followed while she continued to fire the gun at them. Officers fired back and hit her, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital. Police did not release details of her condition.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
