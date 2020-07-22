x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

local

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Largo

Few details have been released.
Generic police lights

LARGO, Fla. —

Largo police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the St. Pete Auto Auction around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after getting reports about a woman with a gun in the parking lot. When officers arrived, police said they were fired at and at least one police cruiser was hit by gunfire.

According to police, the woman ran southbound on a frontage road and officers followed while she continued to fire the gun at them. Officers fired back and hit her, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Police did not release details of her condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter