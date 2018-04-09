LARGO, Fla. – A Largo Police Department spokesperson said investigators are searching two specific areas for the last known location of a missing 2-year-old boy Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau on Sunday morning. Investigators are searching the area near Belliveau’s mother’s apartment at 3660 East Bay Drive in Largo.

Police said Belliveau and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road to a friend's place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offed a ride by a person they didn't know. The person said his name was Antwan.

The mother told police that once they were in the white Toyota Camry, she was struck on the face and lost consciousness. Police say she was knocked unconscious near the intersection of East Bay Dr. and Lake Ave.

She told police she woke up about four hours later around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area in Largo Central Park. Her son Belliveau and the man she accepted a ride from were nowhere to be found.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Major Stephen M. Slaughter with the Largo Police Department said investigators are focusing on the time the mother says she was knocked out till the time she called the police.

“That may be the area of time where we find that one clue,” he said. “Our number one goal is to find that child. We all know the statistics and the parameters. We are outside of 24-hours which raises even more concern for us.”

Investigators searched the area but Belliveau was not found.

Surveillance video confirmed the mother's location when she walked to Largo Central Park. She needed medical help and was sent to be treated at Bayfront Hospital.

The mother told investigators she got into the car because Belliveau was too heavy to carry to their destination. Slaughter said that Belliveau's mother did not know the suspect.

On Monday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

He is described as a man who appeared to be around 25 years old. He's black and identified himself as 'Antwan.' He has gold teeth and dreadlocks. He was wearing black basketball shorts and a white tank top.

Police are asking residents along East Bay Dr. corridor between Belcher Rd. and Missouri Ave. for any surveillance video that might have captured the suspect between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We have the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive team out looking through that pond for us just to make sure there’s nothing suspicious in that pond, or anything that may help us find him,” said Largo police spokesperson Stephen Slaughter. “We’re going to do the same thing through different waterways down the way.

“Unfortunately, it’s Florida. We have a lot of ponds, we have a lot of streams, we have a lot of different areas of water, and a small toddler can find his way in there pretty easily. So, we want to make sure we look at those.”

While searching the mom’s apartment complex, investigators say they found bloodied items inside the mother’s apartment that were taken into evidence. Major Slaughter couldn’t confirm if those items are related to the case but said they collected everything that might be suspicious.

While police said the mom and the boy’s father are cooperating, we’ve learned the state has a child protective case open on the parents, and domestic violence has been an issue in the past.

Police say the two are no longer a couple.

County records show the mom was being evicted from her apartment and was charged with two misdemeanors last year.

Slaughter said investigators are using a dive team and K-9s to search two areas where the mother said was Belliveau was last seen.

Earlier Monday, Largo police released a picture of the 2010 White Toyota Camry that Belliveau could be traveling in with a man named Antwan. The suspected Camry has a white grill and dark-tinted windows, Largo police said.

Investigators believe the Camry could have rosary beads hanging from the rearview mirror and a black ice air freshener.

“We’re asking the public if you have any information where you’ve seen this child, where you have seen this vehicle with a child matching that description, to please give us a call. We would love to have that tip,” Slaughter said. “To anybody that may know the whereabouts of Jordan [Belliveau], we urge to please, just take him to a safe place.”

Slaughter said safe places include local fire stations or even a library.

Major Slaughter said the child’s mom too upset to speak to the media Monday.

“Her demeanor, the best I can say in one word, is overwhelmed. She is overwhelmed by what is going on," Major Slaughter said, "She is a struggling mother."

He said Investigators believe they're on the verge of a break in the case and said they won't stop till they find him.

"We're keeping a positive attitude that we are going to find Jordan. That is our goal. That is what we are here to do, but I will say we need some help."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP