Largo police announce death of veteran officer

The agency expressed its heartfelt condolences to his family.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department on Friday announced the tragic death of one of its own.

Brendan Arlington was a 16-year veteran of the agency and had worked some of those years as a detective.

Back in 2006, the police department honored the bystanders who jumped in to help him during a struggle with a man on the road.

Arlington was off-duty recently when he was found dead in his home in St. Petersburg. The Largo Police Department says it appears he died by suicide.

"His death is a tragic loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones. We ask that his family, and other Largo Police Department officers' privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time," Lt. Scott Gore wrote in a statement from the department.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are personally struggling or know somebody who is, you are not alone. There is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24/7 to provide free and confidential support. The phone number is 1-800-273-8255.

You can also reach the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.