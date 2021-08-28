Missing 29-year-old woman found safe, Sheriff's Office reports

Authorities said she was seen leaving a Days Inn on International Drive in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla — In a new update as of 6:40 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports Lashay Jones has been found safe.

Original Post: Authorities are searching for a woman last seen in Orlando, Fla. Saturday afternoon seen being forced into a car before taking off in an unknown direction.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Lashay Jones. She was last seen around 3 p.m. when she was forced into her ex-boyfriend's car at the Days Inn located at 9990 International Drive, after having an argument.

Jones was wearing a rainbow-colored dress and the car is described as 2010 blue two-door Infiniti Q37 with Florida tag QYUE42.

Sheriff's deputies are concerned for Jones' well-being based on the "suspicious nature" of her disappearance, authorities say.