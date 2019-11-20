TAMPA, Fla. — As the Presidential elections get closer and closer, people are narrowing down who their favorite candidate is.

That includes the large Latino population right here in Tampa Bay.

"It's not just one other thing to do. We have the right to vote! We have the power," Magdalena Cruz said.

Right now, 671,000 Latinos in Florida are eligible to vote but are not registered.

Cruz has lived here for 13 years and makes sure she votes every year. She moved to Tampa to get a better life for her daughter, Kathleen.

"I am visually impaired and there's a school that's called the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, so that's the reason why my mom brought me from Puerto Rico to the U.S. For a better future," Kathleen Rosado said.

Their story is very similar to many that live in the state of Florida. According to statistics from Mi Familia Vota, the state of Florida has 5.3 million Latinos. Seven percent of them live right here in Hillsborough County.

"The Hispanic community continues to grow in Tampa. It's a very diverse community! It's made up of everything, Mexicans, Cubans, Colombians, people from all over," the Editor and Publisher of La Gaceta, Patrick Manteiga said.

Manteiga is a pillar in Ybor City. His Cuban family has been here for more than 30 years. He believes the Latino vote can make or break this next election.

"They're going to turn out for President. I think a big issue will be immigration and I think respect is going to be a big issue," Manteiga said.

Hispanics traditionally raise their kids to let their voice be heard. They're hoping their community will be involved and vote for the person they think will lead the county best.

"As soon as they turned 18, we wanted them to get registered so they could go out and vote. I think most of the Hispanic population goes out and votes, but they need to go out more and let their voice be heard," Virginia Diaz said.

