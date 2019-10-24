LARGO, Fla. — Here’s an important warning before you snap that next selfie or upload an image on social media.

The newest smartphone cameras have gotten so high-tech, the resolution so high, that police say the images could make you a target for criminals.

“We just want people to be aware of what they’re putting out there,” said Lt. Scott Gore with the Largo Police Department.

This week, Largo police took to social media to remind people that posting pictures can come with risk.

The department cites recent examples of bad guys committing crimes, using photos that people thought they had innocently enough posted on social media.

The post also mentions a recent incident in Japan, where a stalker was able to figure out where the pop-star actress he was following would catch a train each day by examining landmarks reflected in photos of her eyes.

“Technology is constantly evolving. It’s constantly getting better,” said Gore. “And the more we put out there, the more information is there to be used for nefarious means.”

Eric Kron is a cybersecurity expert at Know-B-4 in Clearwater. Meta-data, embedded in photographs, he says, can also tip-off criminals. But he agrees the recent race to improve resolution has created new concerns as well.

“There’s all kinds of ways that bad guys can weaponize things like this with extremely high-resolution cameras we have,” Kron said.

Most social media sites strip the digital data before posting the pics, said Kron, but not all.

“And all this great information is embedded in those photos and can then be exploited by bad guys,” he said.

Experts tell us there are ways to shut off the data and geotagging features on most phones and social media sites, but it’s usually something that’s there by default, which means you have to take the steps to shut them off.

Largo police even cited sources that found the resolution had improved so much on smartphones that criminals have been able to duplicate fingerprints.

“They have the ability in their profession and the equipment to be able to zoom into those photos and find those minute details they can use then to steal your identity and empty out your bank account,” said Gore.

“They’re probably easier ways to get fingerprints, but it is something that, as technology improves, as we continue down this path of technology improving - we’re going to see more and more vulnerabilities and more exploits like this that are based on that,” said Kron. “Some buildings, like our building here, will use fingerprint to enter the building. It’s, again, something I haven’t seen and use a lot in the real world yet, but the way that things are advancing these days it could be next week, it could be next year. You just never know.”

So, before you go snapping a selfie, or flashing a peace sign, experts warn to think about the image you’re putting out there. Today’s smartphones might be sharing more than we’d like.

“It can do fantastic things for you. It can connect people all over the world,” said Gore. “But, at the same time, it also exposes you to criminals all over the world.”

RELATED: Sell your home with a touch, but are you really getting what it’s worth?

RELATED: Google touts quantum computing milestone

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter